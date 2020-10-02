Shenzhen’s stock exchange is preparing to launch Blockchain-powered trades By Cointelegraph

Shenzhen’s stock exchange is preparing to launch Blockchain-powered trades
Shenzhen’s stock exchange, one of the biggest exchanges in the Asia-Pacific region, announced that they have co-launched a blockchain solution for trading with unlisted private-sector companies. This new platform was created as part of the Beijing Regional Trading Center.
The report also indicated that the platform will be co-piloted with the Beijing Fourth Board Market, or BFBM — the city’s regional equity market. Both groups expect to “reduce the cost of information asymmetry, standardize corporate equity management, and better play the function of market equity financing” by integrating blockchain technology.
