Shah Rukh Khan has a special message for everyone on Gandhi Jayanti



The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, grabs attention with everything he does. SRK has been in the business for three decades and yet he never ceases to be relevant. Not just him, anyone related to him is also under the limelight continuously, like his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, SRK shared a picture of three kids seen in the position of the three wise monkeys.

SRK captioned the post as, “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time….it should be Hear no bad…see no bad….speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary.” We agree with you, King Khan!