Scott Disick Details His Health Scare in New Episode

Scott Disick experienced a health scare in a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. In the outing, which aired on Thursday, October 1, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian was concerned about his health as he was feeling “exhausted” all the time.

“I don’t feel sick, I just feel tired,” so he explained to Kim Kardashian. “I just want to feel healthy. I don’t feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like.”

“Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. I wake up and I’m just shot,” he said. “I don’t have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids. I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

“I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels, because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I’m not going to lie,” Scott, who had an alcohol abuse history, admitted. “I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever is the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do.”

“I feel like there’s definitely been some stress in my life,” he continued. “Missing my parents, it’s really hard. My life hasn’t always been easy – I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run.”

He fortunately tested negative for Coronavirus but he still felt the need to find out what’s wrong with his body. “Kim’s right — I have to figure out what’s happening to my body,” the father of three admitted. “I’m definitely scared, but whatever’s wrong with me…[however] I can get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do.”

Scott revealed that his testosterone levels were “clinically low” which explained why he felt tired easily. “I’m very thankful that there was nothing serious,” he said, sharing that he planned on working on his condition by using certain foods into his diet and taking certain supplements. “It could be from a number of reasons, so my doctor suggested I meet with a nutritionist, who did a more detailed blood test to find out why my testosterone is so low and to see exactly what’s working and what’s not working on my body.”