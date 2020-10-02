Scotland’s first minister calls on lawmaker to resign over breaking COVID rules By

Home Business Scotland’s first minister calls on lawmaker to resign over breaking COVID rules...

LONDON () – Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called on one of her lawmakers to resign on Friday after Margaret Ferrier admitted that she had travelled while suffering symptoms of COVID-19 and then after testing positive.

“I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP (member of parliament),” Sturgeon said on Twitter.

“I did so with a heavy heart – she is a friend & colleague – but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing.”

