Scheana Shay’s ‘Done’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Lala Kent Because of This

WENN/Avalon/DJDM

The speculations that the former best friends are feuding start emerging after Scheana dragged Lala in one of the episodes of her podcast, ‘Scheananigans With Scheana Shay’.

–

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are no longer friends. Amid reports that their friendship has been on the rocks for weeks, a new source has confirmed the rift between Scheana and her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and it has something to do with Lala’s gender reveal party.

The source claimed to HollywoodLife.com that the last straw for Scheana was when she and boyfriend Brock Davies were not invited to the pregnant star’s gender reveal party. “Scheana is done with their friendship,” the insider added.

The speculations that the two were feuding started emerging after Scheana dragged Lala on her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay”. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list,” she said in the September 19 episode. “I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands.”

According to the source, the party snub also further proved to Scheana that her former best friend “is all for herself and that it’s all about Lala, her world, and her life.” The source continued, “Scheana feels Lala used her in the beginning of the show when nobody liked [Lala] or welcomed her into their circle of friends. Scheana stood by Lala when no one else did, and she feels Lala has forgotten that and hasn’t been a true friend to her.”

As for Lala, she also allegedly “doesn’t make an effort with Scheana at all. So Scheana is done trying.” Lala’s new circle consists of Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Lala was also said to be not there to comfort Scheana following her heartbreaking miscarriage. “It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice,” she shared. “I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. [Lala] was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.’ ”

Of the situation, the source said, “Lala has shown time and time again she can’t be there for Scheana and doesn’t care to be.”