Samsung offers free Galaxy Fit2 or UV Sanitizer with Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G pre-orders

Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Fit2 or UV Sanitizer to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G.
For context, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone costs $949.99 CAD in Canada, while the Galaxy Fit2 and UV Sanitizer cost $69.99 each.
This promotion is available from October 1st to 15th on Samsung’s website, ending right before the S20 FE launches on October 16th. Air Miles users can also get 125 bonus points with either gift option.
The lowest-cost member of the S20 family, the S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G network connectivity, triple rear cameras, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and more.
The phone is offered in six colours: ‘Cloud Navy,’ ‘Cloud Lavender,’ ‘Cloud Mint,’ ‘Cloud Red,’ ‘Cloud White’ and ‘Cloud Orange.’