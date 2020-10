Sam Darnold briefly left Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury, and it sounds like he could miss time going forward because of it.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday that Darnold “doesn’t feel real great today” after he was tackled hard and slammed on his shoulder. Gase kept things vague when asked if Darnold will be able to play in Week 5.