Saints’ Michael Thomas (ankle) won’t play vs. Lions

It appears the New Orleans Saints should’ve put All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve, after all.

The Saints confirmed on Friday that the 27-year-old will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions due to the ankle injury that has sidelined him since the Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per a rule for the 2020 season, players on IR must miss a minimum of three games.

As Mike Triplett wrote for ESPN, New Orleans will also be without starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), tight end Jared Cook (groin), guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe).

Thomas returned to practice earlier this week but only on a limited basis. The Saints lost back-to-back games without Thomas and are currently last in the NFL in yards accumulated by receivers (283).

Running back Alvin Kamara leads the Saints in catches (27), receiving yards (285), receiving touchdowns (3), and targets (31).