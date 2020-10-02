Russian online retailer Ozon files documents for U.S. IPO to SEC By

© .
MOSCOW () – Russian online retailer Ozon on Friday said it had submitted draft filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating its intention to hold an initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares.
on Thursday reported, citing banking sources, that Ozon and online cinema ivi, were considering IPOs in the United States later this year.
