Rick Moranis Punched by Man Outside New York Apartment

WENN

The ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ actor is recovering after he was attacked by a stranger in New York City as he was leaving his Central Park West apartment building.

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” star Rick Moranis is recovering following a street attack in New York City.

The actor was shaken up after he was punched in the head in an unprovoked assault on the Upper West Side on Thursday morning (01Oct20).

Police officials are reviewing surveillance video that captured the moment a stranger approached Moranis, as he was leaving his Central Park West apartment building, lashed out, and knocked the reclusive star to the ground.

Moranis was hospitalised after complaining of pain in his head, back and right hip. He has since filed a police report.

The suspect, who was caught on camera running away from the scene, has not been identified or apprehended.

Moranis is making his long-awaited return to acting with the follow-up to his beloved 1989 family film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”.

The actor, who also starred in such classics as “Ghostbusters“, “The Flintstones“, and “Spaceballs“, has reportedly joined forces with bosses at Disney for the venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s original director, Joe Johnston, and actor Josh Gad are also on board.

Moranis stepped away from the spotlight in 1997 to raise his children.

His famous fans were quick to respond to the news of his beatdown on Friday, with Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds taking to social media to comment.

“My blood is boiling,” Evans wrote. “Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

And Reynolds added, “Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay.”