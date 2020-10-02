‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard: I Wish I’d Just Walked Away From Monique Samuels Fight

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dilliard is opening up about her explosive fight with Monique Samuels — she says she wished she’d just walked away.

“We had just had lunch and discussed that we are willing and ready to move forward in our friendship and furthermore, be forthcoming with one another if we ever felt like there was an issue. That was discussed. So, for her to be pulling from her hind parts all these reasons for her being upset with me to the tune of literally trying to beat me up and feel nothing for the way you have made me look and feel … when you know you are the reason we are in this place,” Candiace said on The Daily Dish podcast.

Last Sunday, viewers saw the fight between her and Monique in it’s entirety. The fight escalated very quickly, with Monique dragging Candiace’s hair and Candiace allegedly smashing a glass in her face.

“I really didn’t want it to become an argument. I wish to this day that I had not engaged her as I had really done in previous instances where she was trying to start an argument. I wish I had just walked away,” Dillard said of the fight on the podcast.