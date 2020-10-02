Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa rock athleisure as they step out for a drive

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been together for a long time now. The duo has had several ups and downs professionally, but have been there for each other through it all. The couple has been living together for years now and have great chemistry going. They are often clicked together out on dates, to buy essentials as well as at hi-profile parties and events.



Today, we clicked the super cute couple as they stepped out for a drive in Mumbai. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa rocked athleisure wear as they headed out for a long drive. Take a look at the pictures of the duo below…