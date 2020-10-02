Priyanka Chopra shares an amazing video to tease her fans about the launch of her memoir Unfinished



In the past few days Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a lot of short of clippings on social media which shows us various achievements in her life. While we almost guessed it that the actress is giving us a glimpse of her life and talking about her memoir, today the actress finally revealed something more.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter account and compiled the various clipings in a heart-warming video of 1 minute 30 seconds. In the video we see the actress winning the crown of Miss World, her speaking at International platforms. Her amazing and unseen pictures with her family, her movie reel which compiles of some amazing performances like Fashion, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom. Her busy life and her reaching out to people. The video ends with the slate, ‘…Unfinished’ and her caption reads, ‘This is my story. #unfinished #Comingsoon.’

This is my story. #unfinished#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/9uy302HTc6

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 1, 2020





We surely can’t wait.