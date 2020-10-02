Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils the cover of her memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actress, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, a daughter, a sister, a wife and much more. There are so many sides and shades to her that make her who she is. PeeCee has not just impressed one and all in India but her journey on foreign lands has been inspiring too. The actress revealed the cover of her memoir Unfinished this evening and wrote three different captions about what made her who she is today. The actress spoke about the common string that has been there throughout her life and that is leaving things unfinished. She spoke about how all her life she has only moved ahead, even if it required her to leave a few things unfinished.

She wrote, “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…”



The next post read, “…My parents taught me at a very young age to have the courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to…and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose…c’est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required…”

While she ended saying, “…And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in-between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished.” Kudos to you Priyanka, for always managing to impress millions with the way you live your life.