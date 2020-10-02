Priyamani to star in a serial-killer drama based on Cyanide Mohan



Prof Mohan Kumar aka Cyanide Mohan was a man who created threat and a critical situation for women in Karnataka between 2003-2009. The man was a serial killer who killed women with anti-pregnancy pills laced with cyanide. Looks like South filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver is all set to bring these real-life incidents on the big screen in his next film titled Cyanide.



According to a report in Times Of India, Rajesh Touchriver has found this subject interesting to be told on the big screen and create a gritty drama. Speaking to the leading daily he said, “The idea is to show people how a criminal’s mind works. I did a lot of research before penning the story. While his modus operandi is definitely spine-chilling, the tale of how he was caught eventually is quite fascinating. That is why we’re making the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.”



What’s more Priyamani will play the role of the cop in the film, who will set out to find Cyanide Mohan. The actress who was seen in Family Man seems to be very excited for this role, “I said yes as soon as I heard the script. Atrocities against women are on the rise in our country and this is a subject close to my heart. We begin shoot for the film in January so I have ample time to prep for my character.” She plays an IG rank investigation officer. While she plays the cop in the South-language versions, the director has decided to cast Yashpal Sharma in the Hindi version of it. He has a valid reason to cast a male-hero for the Hindi version, which he says will be explained when the film releases. The director is also keeping the name of the actor who plays Cyanide Mohan under wraps and just gives us a hint that an established actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema plays the negative lead.