President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Trump has announced he and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, he wrote:

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier, he said he planned to quarantine after an aide had tested positove.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

