Preakness Stakes payout breakdown: How much prize money will the winner get in 2020?

There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2020 — not after Authentic’s Kentucky Derby win kept Tiz the Law from horse racing’s greatest achievement — but there is still plenty at stake at the 2020 Preakness Stake.

This year’s race, which will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., is normally the second of the three Triple Crown races. It will now bring up the rear as part of a sports season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. That, too, will affect the purse and prize money available for Saturday’s winner and top racers.

Here’s a look at the purse and prize money breakdown for Saturday, as well as how the Preakness Stakes purse stacks up against its Triple Crown counterparts.

What is the Preakness Stakes purse in 2020?

This year’s Preakness purse is $1 million in the COVID-19-affected season. That is considerably less than the $1.65 million purse from 2019.

How much money does the Preakness Stakes winner get?

The prize money breakdown has not yet been announced; based off the 2019 Preakness Stakes, however, the winner of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes will win $600,000 — 60 percent of the total prize money.

Last year, the winner of the Preakness Stakes received $990,000.

Prize money breakdown for Preakness Stakes 2020

The $1 million purse will be split five ways among the top five finishers; that breakdown remains to be seen with this year’s reduced purse. Based off percentages from previous Preakness Stakes, however, this year’s breakdown could look like this:

Place Prize Money 1st $600,000 2nd $200,000 3rd $110,000 4th $60,000 5th $30,000

Preakness Stakes prize money compared to other Triple Crown races

The Preakness Stakes is the third Triple Crown race of the year; the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby ran in June and September, respectively.

The Derby has the highest purse of any Triple Crown race; like the 2020 Belmont Stakes, this year’s Preakness Stakes will have a $1 million purse.