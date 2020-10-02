Portland-based Eclypsium, which helps detect, analyze, and prevent security threats at the firmware level, raises $13M, bringing its total raised to $25M (Taylor Soper/GeekWire)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Taylor Soper / GeekWire:

Portland-based Eclypsium, which helps detect, analyze, and prevent security threats at the firmware level, raises $13M, bringing its total raised to $25M  —  Portland, Ore.-based startup Eclypsium raised $13 million to help expand its enterprise hardware security technology.

