Photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning in these latest clicks

Malaika Arora is super stylish and there is no denying that. The actress always manages to turn heads whenever she steps out. Whether it is her famous gym looks or glamorous red-carpet looks, the actress has a way to impress the fashion police every single time. Today, we snapped the stunner as she stepped out for some work looking stylish. Malaika opted for a neon green long dress for her outing.



What caught our attention was the criss-cross back that added the necessary oomph to the look. She paired it up with a polka-dotted mask that went well with her look. Check out the pictures below…