Penn State set to host its own node for an enterprise blockchain By Cointelegraph

Penn State set to host its own node for an enterprise blockchain
Pennsylvania State University, a U.S. university touting more than 100,000 students, has agreed to operate as a signing node for GoChain’s proof-of-reputation, or PoR, blockchain.
Constructed as a fork of the blockchain’s code, GoChain is secured by selected entities that run their own nodes, Marie Gonzalez, GoChain’s senior vice president of marketing, told Cointelegraph.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.