Panthers vs Roosters kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Eight Immortal Andrew Johns has backed the Sydney Roosters to bounce back from last week’s historic 60-point drubbing at the hand of the Rabbitohs as they prepare to face the Penrith Panthers in the first qualifying final.

The reigning premiers were completely played off the park last weekend in their worst loss to the Rabbitohs in club history.

Both coach Trent Robinson and his players wore the blame heavily on their shoulders in a rude awakening ahead of finals football.

But as they prepare to face Ivan Cleary’s near-perfect, minor premier Panthers can the Tricolours bounce back?

While he saw the game going down to the wire in a week-one finals thriller, he ultimately believed the Panthers would emerge victorious.

“Do you think they’ll bounce back? They just have to,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“I think they’re experienced enough, they get key players back in key positions. I think they’ll wash their hands of it and move on.

“I think they’ll go very close, the Roosters. I think there will be nothing in this game, I think it will come down to the last 10 minutes. The only thing is, the injury to Jake Friend is a massive one, absolutely massive.

“And I’m tipping Penrith.”

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler was less convinced of a fairy-tale turnaround.

“I think they’ll bounce back, but is it enough? They’ve got a lot of energy at the moment the Panthers,” he said.

“What do you think they lose by getting done by 60? It’s got to have a little impact somewhere.”