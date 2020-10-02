Olivia Culpo Details Endometriosis Pain After Ovarian Cyst Discovery

Olivia Culpo is opening up to her fans about her health.

On Oct. 1, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram Stories to discuss her recent visit to the ER regarding her endometriosis.

“Haven’t been feeling well a lot of you know i have endo and the other day i had pain on my right side,” the caption began. “Went to the ER and hello ovarian cyst!!! i was hesitant to share this but when I opened up about endometriosis I was shocked to hear how many women could relate! I feel like it’s so important we support one another by normalizing conversation around reproductive health.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue that would normally line the interior of the uterus begins to grow outside of the uterus—on the ovaries, Fallopian tubes, or intestines—which can lead to excruciating pain and complications with menstruation.

Olivia also added that people with ovaries “should not feel embarrassed to talk about it on top of it already being complicated at time” and then asked her followers to share any “pain remedies” or “natural remedies to make the size go down??”