O.T. Genasis Accuses IG Model Of Stealing Friend’s Jewelry

Bradley Lamb
Rapper OT Genasis hopped on social media to accuse a model of stealing his friend’s jewelry.

“THIEF ALERT. SHE STOLE DA HOMIE JEWELRY. NOW THIS THIEF IS FROM NEW YORK AND ALOT OF US KNOW WHO YOU ARE…IF DAT SH*T DONT COME BACC ..WELL ..YOU GET IT. ANY ADDY SEND TO ME DM’S..OH HER NAME IS @dollfacejesss YOU FROM LONG ISLAND RIGHT?” he wrote on social media.

He later deleted the post, but not before TSR managed to grab a screenshot.

