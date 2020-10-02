NRL finals 2020 Billy Slater breakdown on finishers

Melbourne Storm great Billy Slater has named his best try-scoring finishers in the game.

With the 2020 finals series kicking off on Friday night, Slater has heaped some big expectations on five key individuals who will need to be at their best for their side to contend for a premiership.

Here’s his list of the best finishers in the finals and his analysis of each, in his own words.

5. Sione Katoa

Sione Katoa, probably the most athletic finisher in the game.

Has become accustomed to scoring tries like this every time he takes the field.

He’s scored 22 tries throughout his career and he’s only had 34 games.

So a fantastic strikerate for Sione and he’ll need to be scoring tries for the Cronulla Sharks this weekend up against the Canberra Raiders.

Keep an eye out for Sione.

Sione Katoa (Getty)

4. Maika Sivo

He doesn’t use too much athleticism, he’s just brute strength and power.

We all remember this try from Maika Sivo, running straight over the top of poor old James Tedesco.

Left him on the ground and scores that try.

Tedesco trounced as Roosters beat Eels

But he comes up against his countryman, Suliasi Vunivalu this weekend and what a matchup that will be when they take on the Melbourne Storm.

Big Maika Sivo – I’d be getting out of his road when he gets close to that tryline – he loves scoring tries.

Maika Sivo scores a try for the Parramatta Eels. (Getty)

3. Josh Addo-Carr.

You give this man an inch and he will take it and turn it into four points very easily.

Pure speed, probably the fastest man in the NRL and has got a bit of football nous about him as well.

Likes to take intercepts but Ryan Papenhuyzen, his speed will create some opportunities down that left hand side of the field.

He’s got Justin Olam inside him also.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

2. Alex Johnston

The Ken Irvine Medallist for this season, Alex Johnston.

He scored five tries on the weekend and one of them was a very unselfish play by Corey Allan but this man just knows how to find the tryline.

Has got a fantastic strikerate in the NRL, he’s scored 103 tries in 141 games and Alex Johnson, well, he likes to play fullback but he scores a lot of tries on the wing and he is just a pure finisher.

Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the NRL Semi Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles last year. (Getty)

1. Brett Morris

No current player has scored more tries on the football man than this man.

He’s scored 165 tries throughout his career which leaves him fourth on the all-time tryscoring list in the game.

Brett Morris is just a pure finisher.

I’ve played a lot of football alongside this guy for Australia and he just has that football nous.

He knows where the tryline is and such an exciting player.

He will be needed for the Roosters coming off that drubbing from South Sydney last week.

He did not play that game so he’ll be a welcome inclusion for the Chooks.