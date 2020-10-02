NRL: Dylan Brown will spark Eels in return

Rugby league legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have put their faith in Eels young star Dylan Brown to spark a resurgence for the club when they take on the Storm in the finals qualifier on Saturday night.

The Eels were handed a huge boost earlier this week when it was announced Brown would make his return to the side at five-eighth alongside halves partner Mitchell Moses.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played since Round 16 after suffering a syndesmosis injury.

Despite Melbourne being favourites to win the match, Johns said Brown’s return will provide the Eels with an “X-factor” in attack while comparing his “laid-back” attitude to Knights star Kalyn Ponga.

Dylan Brown (Getty)

“He gives some X-factor with his running game,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Nothing is to script. He can go out and do things off the top of his head.

“He’s a laid-back character, he’s near-identical to Kalyn Ponga, nothing phases him. The big occasion won’t worry him.

“He’s quick and strong, real strong. He surges through tackles.”

Fittler added Brown’s return would help the Eels regain their “pluckiness”.

“The players will relate with Dylan Brown to when their form was good,” Fittler said.

“He comes back into the side and they think, ‘we’ll get out pluckiness back’.

“You can stop them (Storm) from scoring tries.

“But you’ve got to score [tries] against Melbourne, they defend their line so well.

“I think if he brings their pluckiness back, they’re a chance.”