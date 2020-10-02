NFL announces new coronavirus testing plan

The NFL is expanding its coronavirus testing program in response to multiple members of the Tennessee Titans organization contracting COVID-19 this week.

On Friday, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement to extend the league’s daily coronavirus testing program indefinitely. There was previously a plan in place where daily testing would end if the positive test rate fell below a certain threshold, but daily testing will now continue regardless. The policy also calls for players and coaches to remain in their home cities during by weeks.