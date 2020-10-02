Newton: Mahomes ‘changing the game’

Cam Newton will face Patrick Mahomes for the first time in his career when he leads the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and he couldn’t help but gush over the Super Bowl champion.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 3-0 record early on this season, and just about everyone has taken notice, including Newton, who has the Patriots at 2-1.

“Man, he’s changing the game,” Newton said Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think he’s shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It’s just fun to watch.”

In his first three games of the 2020 campaign, Mahomes has completed 82-of-121 passes for 898 yards with touchdowns against no interceptions. He also has rushed for 80 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Newton has been pretty impressive early on this season too, especially after his 2019 campaign was riddled by injuries. The 31-year-old has completed 62-of-91 passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He also has 35 carries for 149 yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes has taken note of Newton’s impressive performance, too, saying that he’s “in a great spot” and “playing great football,” among other things.