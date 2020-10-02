New Zealand Rugby Super Rugby Aotearoa news Rob Nichol

** The original source of this story is Stuff.co.nz – it has been republished with permission

New Zealand’s rugby players believe their bosses at HQ have missed a royal opportunity to add value to their franchise competition with a Pasifika team snub that has caused a feeling of “betrayal” in a community deserving of so much better.

That was the view espoused by an angry New Zealand Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol when he spoke to Stuff on Friday about the national body’s announcement there would be no Pasifika involvement in Super Rugby next year. There was even a hint they might be prepared to force a rethink, if it came to that.

Nichol is normally a resolute, unflappable type who understands the value of a strong relationship between the players and their employers at New Zealand Rugby. He doesn’t necessarily court controversy as a means to an end.

But in this case the Thursday night decree by NZ Rugby chairman Brent Impey that the franchise competition next year – under the restrictions imposed by Covid – would consist of the existing five Kiwi teams playing a double round-robin and finals, followed by a possible crossover with Australia if it can be negotiated, has ignited a fiery response.

What has Nichol, and by extension the players he represents, upset is the Pasifika shutout for next year, despite previous acknowledgement that is the direction NZ Rugby want to take.

Impey’s simple message was that the bids by the four unnamed organisations that had followed the expression of interest process – at least two of which represented Pasifika interests – did not stack up and needed more time.

Nichol disagrees and is concerned by the message the snub sends to a community rightly excited by the prospect of at long last having some representation in New Zealand’s flagship franchise competition.

“From a players’ perspective we feel it’s like if not now, when for Pasifika? Forty percent of our Super Rugby squads are made up of Pasifika players. They’ve been such a massive contributor. It’s about Covid and recognising opportunities and planning for different scenarios.

“We’ve got another scenario we’ve proposed to NZ Rugby and that involves six teams and standing up a Pasifika side next year. Even though the existing Super Rugby clubs are concerned about a sixth team eroding their fan or player base, we don’t believe that will be the case.

“We’ve been able to demonstrate you can assemble a strong squad from outside of the New Zealand player base. They’re all back here in New Zealand, Australia and the islands. And there’s a quality coaching group.

“In addition to that we think it will enhance the fan base, both within New Zealand and globally. It’s such a wonderful opportunity – a group with the hopes and aspirations of Pasifika on their shoulders coming out and providing a wonderful spectacle.”

NZRPA even commissioned a feasibility study, undertaken by Deloitte, and believed they had a strong enough plan in place to hammer out a way forward.

“It’s a live proposal we have on the table with NZ Rugby and yesterday’s announcement kind of screwed it up and threw it back in our faces,” said Nichol. “We’re disappointed in that.

“We feel the NZR board should recognise where we’re at and mandate their management to work with the Players’ Association, with Pasifika, with key partners like existing clubs and Sky, and exhaust all possibilities of whether we can stand this team up next year or not.”

Nichol confirmed their plan for the sixth team was a collaboration between NZRPA, Pasifika and the Counties Manukau union and had not yet had a chance to work through the detail required.

“It is absolutely looking like a missed opportunity,” added the NZRPA chief executive. “We’re saying it doesn’t have to be missed, and we’re not going to allow it to be missed. As far as we’re concerned this is still a live option and it’s underpinned by the fact any competition moving forward and financial arrangements have to be agreed by NZR and the players’ association.”

Nichol believes adding a sixth team for next year makes a lot of sense. It would increase a 21-game season with five sides to 33 matches, including three playoffs at the end. Instead of having just four home matches, franchises would have five, and a chance of a sixth.

“Given everything going on right now the biggest question we’ve got is why? We’re in a pandemic, a situation where we all need to work together,” said Nichol. “This is about partnerships and strengthening alliances, not about destroying them, and not about being a kingmaker or dictator.

“The only thing you get by becoming a kingmaker or dictator is a lot of people wanting to take you down.”

Nichol said Thursday’s announcement had caused “unbelievable angst” among the Pasifika community. “They feel let down, they feel betrayed. I have no doubt this is going to manifest itself over the weeks ahead, unless NZ Rugby do a very quick about-turn.”

From Nichol’s perspective it’s not even about rubber-stamping a team’s inclusion. It’s just giving it a chance to go through a process of evaluation.

“If we work with them to exhaust the possibilities, the worst-case scenario is we all accept this can’t happen next year, and you’ve strengthened relationships. The best-case scenario is it actually works out and by working together we’ve made it happen.”

For Nichol it all comes down to messaging.

“I heard the message about we’re open to working with Australia, and that’s a good thing. But ditch the other one, put it on the back-burner, and if it all falls over with Australia and the island nations, then go back to our five teams if that’s the only choice.

“But that’s not the starting point, and it’s time someone called it out. We’re calling it out. We’re saying stop, take a breath, and when you put positions out have a think about how it’s getting received, because not only in the last 48 hours have they alienated the Pasifika community, but once again kind of agitated this whole trans-Tasman relationship.”

