NeNe Leakes Says She Won’t Be Rejoining ‘RHOA’ In The Future

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NeNe Leakes was a guest on Extra, and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she will not be returning to the show in the future.

She says that an offer was on the table from Bravo, but she turned it down.

“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” NeNe said. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR