NeNe Leakes Says She Won’t Be Rejoining ‘RHOA’ In The Future

NeNe Leakes was a guest on Extra, and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she will not be returning to the show in the future.

She says that an offer was on the table from Bravo, but she turned it down.

“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” NeNe said. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”

She also appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. She says she wants to be treated fairly.

“I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment,” NeNe told Tamron. “I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”

Earlier this week, NeNe blasted Bravo exec Andy Cohen and implied the network was racist.