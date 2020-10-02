Nearly $40 million worth of meth and cocaine allegedly found inside sex toys by AFP

Nearly $40 million worth of illegal drugs have allegedly been found concealed in adult sex toys.
The illicit drugs have a combined estimated street value of up to $38 million, the Australian Federal Police said.
Yesterday the AFP executed search warrants in the Melbourne suburbs of Belfield and Thomastown, and a number of persons of interest were spoken to.
Police enquiries are continuing as the investigation remains ongoing, and charges have not been ruled out.
The seizure came after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) launched Operation Geham this month, following a referral from the Australian Border Force (ABF).
AFP Acting Commander Investigations Jayne Crossling said the seizure shows the lengths that drug smugglers will go to.
“COVID-19 has not stopped drug dealers or organised crime syndicates from trying to import illicit products into Australia,” she said.
If it reached Australian streets, this amount of methamphetamine could have had an estimated street value of up to $30 million.
The cocaine could have had an estimated street value of more than $8 million.
Anyone with information that may assist Operation Geham investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.