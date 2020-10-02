Nearly $40 million worth of meth and cocaine allegedly found inside sex toys by AFP

Nearly $40 million worth of illegal drugs have allegedly been found concealed in adult sex toys.

X-rays on 21 boxes of adult products sent to Melbourne from the United Kingdom via Singapore last month indicated possible concealment of illegal drugs.

Further investigation found substances within individual items that initial tests showed were methamphetamine and cocaine.

AFP intercepted 21 boxes in Melbourne. (Australian Federal Police)

The illicit drugs have a combined estimated street value of up to $38 million, the Australian Federal Police said.

Yesterday the AFP executed search warrants in the Melbourne suburbs of Belfield and Thomastown, and a number of persons of interest were spoken to.

Police enquiries are continuing as the investigation remains ongoing, and charges have not been ruled out.

The seizure came after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) launched Operation Geham this month, following a referral from the Australian Border Force (ABF).

AFP Acting Commander Investigations Jayne Crossling said the seizure shows the lengths that drug smugglers will go to.

“COVID-19 has not stopped drug dealers or organised crime syndicates from trying to import illicit products into Australia,” she said.

If it reached Australian streets, this amount of methamphetamine could have had an estimated street value of up to $30 million.

The cocaine could have had an estimated street value of more than $8 million.