Moving On? Scott Disick Seen Having Dinner Date With New Girl After Sofia Richie Split

Instagram

The 37-year-old father of three and her brunette accompaniment are spotted arriving at the Kardashian hot spot Nobu Malibu as they arrive and go with the same car.

–

It seems like Scott Disick has found a new girlfriend after calling it quits with Sofia Richie. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was photographed having a dinner date with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 1.

The father of three and her brunette accompaniment were spotted arriving at the Kardashian hot spot Nobu Malibu. In some photos that circulated online, the pair were seen getting on a black Ferrari. They also arrived together with the same car.

The ex of Kourtney Kardashian opted for a casual look in a California chic orange shirt. The “Flip It Like Disick” star purposely left half the buttons beguilingly open. Meanwhile, the woman, whose identity is still unknown, donned a black miniskirt that she paired with a matching crop top. Completing her style, she wore sky-high stilettos.

This arrives after the 37-year-old opened up about his health issue in the latest episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The 37-year-old shared that he was concerned about his health as he was feeling “exhausted” all the time. “I don’t feel sick, I just feel tired,” so he explained to Kim Kardashian. “I just want to feel healthy. I don’t feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old feels like.”

“Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. I wake up and I’m just shot,” he said. “I don’t have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids. I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

He fortunately tested negative for Coronavirus but he still felt the need to find out what’s wrong with his body. “Kim’s right — I have to figure out what’s happening to my body,” the father of three admitted. “I’m definitely scared, but whatever’s wrong with me…[however] I can get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do.”

Scott revealed that his testosterone levels were “clinically low” which explained why he felt tired easily. “I’m very thankful that there was nothing serious,” he said, sharing that he planned on working on his condition by using certain foods into his diet and taking certain supplements. “It could be from a number of reasons, so my doctor suggested I meet with a nutritionist, who did a more detailed blood test to find out why my testosterone is so low and to see exactly what’s working and what’s not working on my body.”