Mira Kapoor says she is missing Shahid Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Mira and Shahid are proud parents to Misha and Zain and Shahid often takes time out from his busy schedule to balance out his personal life too. Because of the lockdown, the actor got a lot of time with his family but now he is back to work.

After a lull of around six months, Shahid has started working on Jersey again. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Mira took to Instagram to share a post that read, “The thing I love most is doing nothing with you. I Miss you @shahidkapoor” The pretty lady is already missing her husband as he has left for the shoot. Aren’t they adorable?