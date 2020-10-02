Met Police investigating MP Margaret Ferrier over coronavirus breach

The Metropolitan Police are investigating shamed SNP MP Margaret Ferrier after she travelled from London to Glasgow after testing positive for covid-19.

In a statement, the force said: “An investigation is under way into reported breaches of the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

“On Thursday, October 1, a Member of Parliament contacted Police Scotland to report she may have breached legislation and guidance relating to Covid-19.

“This related to her actions earlier this week, including a train journey on Tuesday September 29 between London and Glasgow, following a positive Covid-19 test.

“Following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Metropolitan Police, working with British Transport Police, are conducting an investigation into potential offences.

“The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has been informed.”

Last night we told how Police Scotland had launched a probe into the behaviour of the MP after she alerted officers to her return train trip between Glasgow and London.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Margaret Ferrier MP contacted Police Scotland earlier today about travelling between London and Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We are looking into the circumstances and are liaising with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Ferrier could face a £4,000 fine for a first- offence of coming into contact with others when she should have been self-isolating.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon blasted the “reckless, dangerous” actions of Ferrier after she travelled on a train from London to Scotland while knowing she had Covid-19.

The SNP leader also urged the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP to step down.

Sturgeon said: “Her actions were reckless, dangerous and completely indefensible.

“I feel very angry on behalf of all of you.

“Whether you agree with me or not, you need to have confidence in the advice I give you.

“The rules apply to everyone, regardless of who you are or whatever your political allegiance is.

“I’ve made crystal clear to her that she should now resign as an MP.”

Ferrier issued an apology on Thursday evening as she revealed she was tested for coronavirus on Saturday after developing symptoms, but then took a train to Parliament on Monday when she should have been self-isolating.

She spoke in a Commons debate on coronavirus on Monday, and was told at some point that evening she had tested positive.

Instead of self-isolating, she took a train back to Glasgow on Tuesday.

SNP staff at Westminster say they were told on Wednesday Ferrier had coronavirus, and initially thought she had taken the test after returning to Scotland, only learning about her breaches of self-isolation rules on Thursday.

Sturgeon said Ferrier had been unable to give a “cogent explanation” for her actions.

The First Minister added: “I don’t have the power to force an MP to sit down, no party leader has that power.

“But I can make my views known and, difficult though it is, I have done so, and I hope she will come to the right decision.”

She added: “This is not a minor breach of the rules, it is not an inadvertent breach of the rules, it is a really flagrant and dangerous breach of the rules.”

Her tough stance was echoed by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who insisted Ferrier’s position as an MP is untenable following her “tremendous error of judgment”, telling BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme she will “have to do the right thing”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described her actions as “completely reckless behaviour”.

UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Margaret Ferrier has accepted that she has broken the law.

“That’s now a matter for the police, the authorities who are investigating the matter, and it is really for her to consider what her political future is, and for her party, the SNP.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said her actions were “reckless and dangerous”, and her position as an MP is now “completely untenable”.