Melania Trump Responds To Criticism Over Family Separations: Give Me a F*cking Break!!

A recently leaked secret recording of First Lady Melania Trump shows her letting of a frustrated expletive-laden rant over people who called her out over Trump’s family separation policy.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” she continued.

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law.”

The tape was aired on the Anderson Cooper show in CNN.