Melania Trump Responds To Criticism Over Family Separations: Give Me a F*cking Break!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A recently leaked secret recording of First Lady Melania Trump shows her letting of a frustrated expletive-laden rant over people who called her out over Trump’s family separation policy.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

