Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House’s Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

Instagram

In a secret recording leaked by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, FLOTUS says, ‘I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?’

–

Melania Trump apparently finds it hard to be the First Lady of the United States. In a phone call audio leaked by her former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, FLOTUS can be heard expressing her frustration over some of her White House tasks and the media’s coverage of her.

The tapes were exclusively played on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360″ on Thursday, October 1. In the profanity-laced audio, Melania could be heard complaining to Stephanie, “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am.” Stephanie tried to assure her that Melania already did a good job, but it’s clear that she was still unconvinced and whined more.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” she continued. “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law.”

Stephanie once again tried to assure her friend that she was loved, but Melania shut down the claims by pointing out that no matter how she tried to do something good, the media would not acknowledge it because “they are liberal media.” She added, “Yeah, if I got to Fox, they’ll do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.”





Melania’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham has responded to the release of the recording by questioning whether the audio was edited. “Her only intent was to secretly tape the First Lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book,” she took a jab at Stephanie, who wrote “Melania and Me”. “There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context. The First Lady remains focused on her family and serving our country.”