Meghan Markle Says Baby Archie Keeps Her and Prince Harry on Their Toes

WENN/Avalon

Giving an update on her family’s life in Santa Barbara, California, the Duchess of Sussex expresses how lucky she is to have the little boy with her and husband Harry.

Baby Archie has apparently kept his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, pretty busy in their Santa Barbara, California home. During an interview to mark the start of Black History Month in the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex offered an update about her first child with Prince Harry, confessing that the 17-month-old kept them on their toes.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” the 39-year-old said happily during a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper which was shared online on Thursday, October 1. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

Days earlier, Meghan’s husband Harry has also opened up about his plan to teach his little boy how to play rugby during their time in quarantine. In a special video chat to celebrate the Rugby Football League’s 125th birthday, he said, “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it’s impossible to find any.”

“I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League,” the younger brother of Prince William further added. “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.”

Baby Archie aside, the former royal couple made use of the Evening Standard interview to urge others to participate in the fight against “structural racism.” Harry, in particular, talked about his “A-Ha” moment when it came to the lack of opportunities people of color had been dealing with.

“You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?’ And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a black skin,” he pointed out, “to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II continued, “Now is the best time for us to be able to use our platform and you use your platform as well so we can actually start a conversation and introduce people to the black community that are making a massive difference within their own communities and across the U.K. as a whole as well.”