Megan Thee Stallion Cosplays ‘Alice in the Wonderland’ Characters in ‘Don’t Stop’ MV

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker puts her own sexy spin to each of the costumes as she cosplays the likes of Alice, the Queen of Hearts and the Chesire Cats in the music video.

Megan Thee Stallion has returned with a new song. Following days of teasing fans, the rap star finally released a song titled “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug along with its music video accompaniment on Thursday midnight, October 1.

In the visuals, which was helmed by “WAP” music video director Collin Tille, Megan takes the viewers into her own version of “Alice in the Wonderland”. She cosplays several characters from the classic story, including Alice, the Queen of Hearts as well as the Cheshire Cat, but she puts her own sexy spin in each of the costumes.

At one point during the three-minute music video, Megan can be seen twerking on the floor in a light blue bodysuit that resembles Alice’s clothes. What makes this scene interesting is the fact that the CGI cat is slapping the “Savage” hitmaker’s booty as she continues to twerk and rap, “Don’t stop, pop that cat/ Mm, mm, just like that/ Mm, mm, shake that s**t/ Mm, mm, work it, b***h.”

The music video arrives ahead of her debut on “Saturday Night Live“. She has been taped as the musical guest on the show’s season premier with Chris Rock serving as the host. In the promotional video, Megan and Chris both sported facial masks with the former asking the actor, “Chris, can you read my lips?” In response, he said, “Yes I can, but we can’t say that on TV,” prompting the female emcee to laugh.

In another scene, Chris once again introduced Megan by saying, “Show’s gonna be great, we’re not even worried, right, Megan?” The 25-year-old made her appearance again, but this time around, she sported a medical suit to make sure she’s safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” is set to return on October 3.