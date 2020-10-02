Matt Bomer Turns Into Family’s Hairstylist During Coronavirus Lockdown

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

During an interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the ‘Magic Mike XXL’ star reveals that he helped his 15-year-old son dye his hair since hair salons shut down due to COVID-19 regulations.

Matthew Bomer has taken on a new job while he’s home amid the coronavirus chaos – as the family hairdresser.

The “Magic Mike XXL” star shares three teenage sons with his husband of almost a decade, Hollywood publicist Simon Halls – Kit, 15, and twins Henry and Walker, who were born in 2008.

And as hair salons in Los Angeles shut down due to COVID-19 regulations, Matt had to step up when the couple’s eldest boy made a special request during lockdown.

“Can you imagine being trapped at home with your parents for nine months at 15 (sic)?” Bomer jokes on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. “He (Kit) wanted to dye his hair and I thought, ‘How am I not going to let him do this?’ So I dyed it two nights ago and I have to say it looks pretty good.”





But when host Kelly Ripa asked him to share a snap, Matt, whose new film “The Boys in the Band” debuts on Netflix this week (ends October 2), declined.

“He hasn’t shared it on his Instagram private account yet so I’m going to wait. I’m going to take his lead on this,” he replied.

The actor was happy to reveal the color Kit picked, though.

“He chose magenta (pink), and I’m very proud that he shared that color.”

Last year, Matt told U.S. TV personality RuPaul that Kit had come out to his parents – as a heterosexual.

“He said, ‘I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify,’ ” his dad shared. “And it was a big, nice, sweet moment.”