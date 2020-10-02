Martin Lawrence’s GORGEOUS Daughter Leaks Bikini Pics – Twitter Goes CRAZY!!

Martin Lawtrence’s daughter Jasmine Lawrence is burning up the internet today, after bikini pics of the 24 year old model leaked online, has learned.

Here are some pics of Marty Mar’s daughter:

Jasmine is the daughter of Martin and Patricia Southall – Emmit Smith’s ex-wife. And her mother, Patricia, is GORGEOUS too.

But Jasmine is as smart as she is beautiful. She graduated with a masters degree from Duke University. She’s now working with her father, and plans to head up his entertainment company.

But she’s also doing a bit of modeling on the side.

Also, this doesn’t really need to be said, but Jasmine’s body is 100% natural. She has absolutely no enhancements anywhere.

And yes, guys, she’s single too . . .