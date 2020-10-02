Markets shrug off Trump’s COVID diagnosis — and that may be more bad news for the president

Article content continued

It’s an acknowledgement in the markets that Biden is the clear favourite Greg Valliere, AGF Investments

“The president having the virus is not going to change the number of phones Apple sells or the number of packages that Amazon delivers of the amount of oil pumped in Canada,” Wesbury said. “I realize it has an effect, at least initially, but in the end, it doesn’t change the fundamentals.”

CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said Friday’s performance was “a reminder that the market focuses on the economy and not politics.”

His research into similar cases involving the health of past presidents shows a more mixed reaction. Woodrow Wilson’s stroke in 1919 was only met with a three per cent selloff in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which recovered in two days, Stovall said. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s heart attack in 1955, however, resulted in a 10 per cent selloff in the Dow and a 75-day recovery period. One year later, when he announced that he had Crohn’s Disease, the Dow slipped 6.5 per cent.

There are too many unanswered questions about Trump’s diagnosis to merit a stronger response from investors, according to Hugh Johnson, the chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC. The market reaction could be more severe if Trump’s symptoms are reported as being anything beyond minor, he said. But he doesn’t suspect that will be the case. Today’s reaction has convinced him further that selling would be a mistake.

“The bottom line is the public believes Biden is going win,” Johnson said. “(Trump) would probably feel the message of the market is, we don’t really need you, Donald. There’s a problem with your health, Donald, and investors don’t look at that as being as big of an issue.”