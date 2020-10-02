Lizzo Strips Down to Sexy Lingerie for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker leaves little to the imagination as she bares her curves in a bra-and-underwear set for RiRi’s star-studded lingerie fashion show.

Lizzo showcased her curves as she stripped down to all-blue gloves, bra-and-underwear set for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Vol 2. show.

The body positive star has never shied away from showing off her flesh, and during the “Rude Boy” hitmaker’s latest fashion showcase, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video at midnight on Friday (02Oct20), she left little to the imagination.

During a section called “Mood”, Rihanna talks about the transformative power of fashion and beauty, explaining, “It’s a mood thing for me, girl. It’s a mood thing always.”

“Whatever makes you feel the best, just go for it. We’ve all been there,” she adds, as the camera cuts to Lizzo, who also wears a blue body stocking and is flanked by two backup dancers, as the D’Angelo classic Brown Sugar starts to play.”

Following a few finger snaps, the dancers disappear, leaving Lizzo seductively dancing in front of a mirror to the lyrics, “Brown Sugar babe I gets high off your love.”

Once the show debuted, Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate her contribution, writing, “Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more.”

The show features a long list of supermodels, singers and TV personalities, including Rosalia, drag queen Shea Coulee, and model Miss 5th Ave, all showing off sexy, skin-baring looks, while Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, and Rihanna herself will also be part of the event.

Rosalia is among the night’s performers, along with Miguel, Bad Bunny, and Ella Mai. It was recorded mid-September without an audience at Los Angeles Convention Center.