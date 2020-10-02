Lizzo Bares All In Raunchy Savage Fenty Video – She Lost 50 Lbs!!

Lizzo posted a very revealing video to her Instagram, showing off her plus-sized curves in some brand new Savage Fenty lingerie. But she definitely looks smaller. confirmed that the portly pop star recently lost 50 lbs.

“Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT. @savagexfenty,” she writes in the caption. In the clip, Lizzo is seen on all fours, leaning forward before seductively kissing her reflection on the mirror.

Earlier this month, she spoke to Vogue about body positivity, saying that it has become too commercialized.

“It’s commercialized,” she said. “Now, you look at the hashtag’ body positive’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.”

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap,” she said. “Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

