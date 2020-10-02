Lizzo Bares All In Raunchy Savage Fenty Video – She Lost 50 Lbs!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Lizzo posted a very revealing video to her Instagram, showing off her plus-sized curves in some brand new Savage Fenty lingerie. But she definitely looks smaller. confirmed that the portly pop star recently lost 50 lbs.

“Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT. @savagexfenty,” she writes in the caption. In the clip, Lizzo is seen on all fours, leaning forward before seductively kissing her reflection on the mirror.

