Liverpool confirm Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19

On Friday, reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed that forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mane joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara in self-isolation. Thiago tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall,” Liverpool explained in an official statement.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19, and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

Mane, 28, will miss at least this Sunday’s match at Aston Villa ahead of the international break.