LIVE | Asbestos case accused caught with cash in holding cell, wanted to purchase cell phones – NPA

Latest developments from Bloemfontein where seven accused in controversial asbestos contract are set to appear

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sipho Ngwema, says one accused who is to appear in court on charges of corruption, has been caught with contraband in a prison holding cell.

Ahead of the appearance of seven accused in the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the controversial asbestos contract, Ngwema explained that one accused was caught with cash in the prison.

Ngwema said the accused, who is still unknown, was planning to buy cell phones with the cash. He added more charges can be expected to be pressed against the accused.