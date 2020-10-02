Lakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals

As if stopping LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2020 NBA Finals wasn’t hard enough, the Heat will be dealing with a new challenge during Friday night’s Game 2 against the Lakers.

Miami is down two starters after Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both left Game 1 with injuries. Those losses will put a lot of pressure on Jimmy Butler and the Heat’s supporting cast considering a James-led team has never lost a series after capturing a 2-0 lead.

Can Miami stun Los Angeles and even things up at one game apiece? Or will the Lakers continue their rampage through the playoffs?

Sporting News will provide live updates and highlights from Game 2 between the Lakers and Heat. Follow along right here.

Lakers vs. Heat score

Game 2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Lakers — — — — — Heat — — — — —

Lakers vs. Heat live updates, highlights from Game 2

(All times Eastern)

9:15 p.m. — The lack of rim protection is already a problem for the Heat. The Lakers have scored 12 of their first 14 points in the paint. An early six-point advantage for Los Angeles.

9:05 p.m. — What were you doing at 20 years old?

Youngest players to start a Finals game: Tyler Herro: 20 years, 256 days

Magic Johnson: 20 years, 264 days

Tony Parker: 21 years, 18 days

Daniel Gibson: 21 years, 105 days

Johnny Davis: 21 years, 213 days — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 3, 2020

8:50 p.m. — LeBron James keeping LeBron James focused ahead of Game 2.

8:35 p.m. — With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo out, the Heat are inserting Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard into the starting lineup.

NBA Finals schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Date Game Time National TV Sept. 30 Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 2 Game 2 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 4 Game 3 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 6 Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 9 Game 5* 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 11 Game 6* 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 13 Game 7* 9 p.m. ABC

* If necessary