Kristin Cavallari Drops Jay Cutler’s Last Name Amid Divorce

The ‘Very Cavallari’ star admits she’s in the process of changing her surname following her separation from the football player after seven years of marriage.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari is in the process of legally changing her surname back to Cavallari amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

The former couple shocked fans in April (20) with the split news and, during an interview with “On Air with Ryan Seacrest“, the former star of “The Hills” said she’s dropping Cutler as her legal last name.

As the pair spoke virtually over Zoom, host Ryan pointed out that Kristin’s username came up as Kristin Cutler, and she said that’s in the process of transferring her name legally.

“Technically I’m still Cutler,” Kristin shared. “(I’m) working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it. You’re the first person that’s said that but thank you for pointing that out.”

Kristin and the 37-year-old former NFL (National Football League) player married in 2013 and share three kids – sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, six, and daughter Saylor, four. They all share their dad’s last name.

She recently told People the split “didn’t happen overnight,” insisting, “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

The couple announced their split after the family returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas, where they had been stranded for three weeks after defiantly jetting to the tropical island for a vacation in mid-March, just as lockdown measures were being put in place across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.



It was later said that they had already been separated during the vacation.