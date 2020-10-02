Keyshia Cole’s Ex Niko Khale Is Heartbroken Following Split

Instagram

Back in July, the ‘Love’ hitmaker and the independent hip hop artist, who began dating in 2018, reportedly called it quits as they have been unfollowing each other on social media.

While Keyshia Cole seemingly is moving forward with her life as a single woman, things are a bit different for her ex-boyfriend Niko Khale. Following reports about their separation, Niko expressed his feelings in an new Instagram comment.

On Thursday, October 1, he treated his fans to a photo of himself ahead of his birthday which will arrive on October 17. The picture saw him smiling at the camera while posing on a yacht. “It’s Libra SZN Where gang at? How we finna act? #Countdown 10/17,” so he captioned the post.

A fan, however, focused on his love life instead of getting into the celebration spirits. Urging Niko to get back together with the “Love” singer, the fan commented, “You and keisha both tryna pretend that y’all don’t still love each other. Fix it! S**t happens, we ain’t perfect, we gone f**k up. I’m just tired of seeing these microwave relationships end. #blacklovewins #fixitNiko #gotluv4uboth.”

Niko got candid in his response. “My heart is broken. My mind is open. My times approachin,” so he wrote.

<br />

Keyshia, meanwhile, seemed to be excited with her new single status. Just days after her divorce from Daniel Gibson became final, the “I Should Have Cheated” singer has taken to Twitter to apparently make public of what she looks for in a man. “I love chocolate summN I’ve noticed,” Keyshia wrote on the blue bird app on Monday, September 7. She also shared that physical appearance is not the only thing matters as she added in a separate post, “I also love a kind man. I’ve noticed.”

Back in July, Keyshia and Niko, who began dating in 2018, reportedly split as they have been unfollowing each other on social media. While it’s unclear what led to the couple’s supposed split, an insider spilled that it’s Niko who made the call to end their relationship and “dumped” Keyshia after more than one year together.

Meanwhile, Keyshia and Daniel’s divorce was finalized earlier this month. She quickly took to Instagram to share her feelings, writing,”I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads #PARTY IN #MALIBU.”