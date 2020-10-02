Kelly Rowland Accuses Donald Trump of Lying About COVID-19 Diagnosis

WENN/Avalon/Instar

Sharing on Instagram Stories, the Destiny’s Child member also appears to think that the news is merely a distraction ahead of presidential election next month.

–

President Donald Trump made headlines after he announced that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. However, Kelly Rowland didn’t seem to buy his words, accusing him of lying about the diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram Stories to express her doubt, the singer wrote on Friday, October 2, “Ummmmmmm he (D.T.) is clearly lying about having COVID!!” The member of Destiny’s Child also added that there must be “a motive!”

Further casting doubt on the news, the singer continued, “He may even want to see how much it would trend! Something just ain’t right!!!! I’m gonna see how this plays out!!!”

In a separate post, she appeared to think that the news was merely a distraction ahead of presidential election next month. “I’m just gonna leave this here… We’ll see what happens,” she wrote. She also called POTUS “the LYIN KING,” adding, “Liar…yes…a big one!”

POTUS announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” so he wrote.

His wife also echoed his statement in her own tweet. “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” she wrote, assuring that they “are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.” She went on reminding other Americans to “please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

It was said that the two would be heading to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C for a treatment. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed that “out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts,” he will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital over the weekend. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” she added.