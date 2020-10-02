Kate McKinnon’s Best “SNL” Moments

Her Frances McDormand is outstanding.
1.
When she was more Justin Bieber than actual Justin Bieber.
2.
When she advertised “NuvaBling.”
3.
When she made a cat the star of a sketch.
4.
And then she did it again with her own cat.
5.
Every time she crushed it as Hillary Clinton.
8.
When she gave us an accurate Fitbit statistic.
9.
When she and Beck Bennett were in the “The U.S. Men’s Heterosexual Figure Skating Championship.”
10.
When she parodied Martha Stewart on Match.com.
12.
When she impersonated Frances McDormand like this.
13.
When she played Elsa from Frozen very subtly.
15.
When she played someone auditioning to be a Soul Cycle instructor.
16.
When she straight-up made out with Gal Gadot.
17.
That time Kellyanne Conway sat on her knees in the Oval Office so Kate McKinnon did it all over the episode.
18.
When she played a scientist who “yanked off” a dolphin.
19.
When she captured Kristen Stewart’s vibe exactly.
20.
When she sang about first getting horny to Taylor Hanson.
21.
When she parodied Bachelor contestants.
22.
That time she played Ellen DeGeneres as a Bond Girl.
23.
When she accurately portrayed Zoom meetings.
24.
When she played the Long Island Medium.
25.
And finally, when she made Ryan Gosling laugh so hard he almost couldn’t get through the sketch.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.