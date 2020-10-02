Kate Beckinsale Shares She Lost a Baby at 20 Weeks Several Years Ago

Teigen shared news of her pregnancy loss in a social media post on Sept. 30. Days before, fans learned she had been hospitalized for excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

While the Cravings author noted she and Legend had waited “until the last possible moment” to name their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, she wrote they “had started to call this little guy” Jack.

“So he will always be Jack to us,” Teigen continued. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

She also thanked “everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers” and noted they feel their love.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she wrote. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”